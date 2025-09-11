Tragic School Shooting Ends in Self-Inflicted Death

A suspect involved in a school shooting at Evergreen High School near Denver has died from self-inflicted wounds, according to law enforcement reports. The shooting resulted in the hospitalization of two students with gunshot injuries.

Jacki Kelley, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, noted that the suspect was among the three initially hospitalized. The suspect used a handgun to fire shots both inside and outside the school premises.

Dr. Brian Blackwood, head of trauma at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital, stated that among the two wounded, one sustained critical injuries while the other faced non-life-threatening harm. The community remains in shock as authorities continue their investigation into the tragic school violence.

