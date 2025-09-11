Left Menu

Tragic School Shooting Ends in Self-Inflicted Death

A shooting at Evergreen High School near Denver left two students injured. The suspect, found to have self-inflicted wounds, later died. The shooter, wielding a handgun, fired inside and outside the school, leading to the hospitalization of three students. One student remains critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 11-09-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 09:06 IST
Tragic School Shooting Ends in Self-Inflicted Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A suspect involved in a school shooting at Evergreen High School near Denver has died from self-inflicted wounds, according to law enforcement reports. The shooting resulted in the hospitalization of two students with gunshot injuries.

Jacki Kelley, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, noted that the suspect was among the three initially hospitalized. The suspect used a handgun to fire shots both inside and outside the school premises.

Dr. Brian Blackwood, head of trauma at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital, stated that among the two wounded, one sustained critical injuries while the other faced non-life-threatening harm. The community remains in shock as authorities continue their investigation into the tragic school violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delayed Departure: Air India's Six-Hour Passenger Ordeal

Delayed Departure: Air India's Six-Hour Passenger Ordeal

 India
2
Crackdown on Hazardous Constructions in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Crackdown on Hazardous Constructions in Maharashtra's Palghar District

 India
3
Tragic Assassination: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot During Utah University Speech

Tragic Assassination: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot During...

 Global
4
Christian Eriksen's New Chapter at Wolfsburg: A Bundesliga Debut

Christian Eriksen's New Chapter at Wolfsburg: A Bundesliga Debut

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025