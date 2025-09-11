Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Doda After Mysterious Blast

A suspected blast in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has caused panic. The explosion near Jamai Masjid led to police detaining two individuals for questioning. The incident has heightened tensions, especially following clashes after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act.

Tensions Rise in Doda After Mysterious Blast
A suspected blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district induced panic on Thursday, with sources confirming the incident occurred in Dumri Mohalla near Jamai Masjid.

The police have arrived at the scene, and further updates are anticipated as two individuals have been detained for questioning related to the explosion.

Heightened tensions persist in Doda and surrounding areas, following the detention of over 80 citizens and clashes between protesters and security personnel after AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest under the stringent Public Safety Act.

