Francesco Trapani: Champion of Italian Luxury

Francesco Trapani, former CEO of Bulgari, passed away at 68. He led Bulgari's expansion into new luxury categories and negotiated its sale to LVMH. Trapani held significant positions in several investment funds after leaving Bulgari. He was a key figure in the luxury industry, boosting Bulgari's market presence globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:59 IST
Francesco Trapani, the former CEO of Bulgari, passed away at 68, according to his public relations agency. Trapani, renowned for leading the Italian luxury brand into an era of expansive growth, died peacefully at his home in Rome on Wednesday.

A member of the Bulgari family, Trapani became CEO in 1984 and was instrumental in diversifying the brand beyond jewelry into watches, fragrances, leather goods, and luxury hospitality. Under his leadership, Bulgari went public on the Italian stock exchange in 1995 until its integration into LVMH in 2011. He left the business in 2014.

Trapani's illustrious career extended beyond Bulgari, with notable senior roles in Italian private equity fund Clessidra, hedge fund Bluebell Capital and Partners, as well as Tiffany, Tages Group, and VAM Investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

