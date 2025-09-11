Left Menu

Supreme Court Suspends Sentences Amidst High Appeal Backlog

The Supreme Court has suspended the sentences of six convicts, citing long delays in the high courts. This decision follows an appeal filed by the convicts at the Chhattisgarh High Court. The Court emphasized the potential for 'miscarriage of justice' if sentences were served before appeals were heard.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in the case of six convicts, halting their three-year sentences due to substantial delays in the high court appeal process. Justices Dipankar Datta and Vijay Bishnoi observed that despite appeals being filed before the Chhattisgarh High Court, hearings were not forthcoming.

The bench underscored that the right to appeal is a fundamental statutory right, and pointed out the potential 'miscarriage of justice' if the convicts were forced to serve time without their appeals being addressed. The prolonged wait times in the appeal system were highlighted as a significant concern in the legal process.

The order from the Supreme Court allows the release of these individuals on bail, while instructing the high court to expedite the hearing of their appeals. The decision reflects ongoing issues with judicial backlog and assures that justice is not delayed any longer than necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

