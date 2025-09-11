Revolutionizing Access: Thane's Doorstep Delivery for Government Certificates

In a significant move towards improving public access to essential documents, the Zilla Parishad in Thane district has unveiled its 'Door Step Delivery' initiative. Designed to simplify the process, residents can now obtain government-issued certificates like birth, death, and marriage registrations right at their homes.

This initiative facilitates 402 services from 80 departments across 431 gram panchayats. ZP Chief Executive Officer Rohan Ghuge emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating it exemplifies effective governance. As of now, the program has processed 4,130 applications, benefiting 3,659 residents.

The service is facilitated by Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra operators, who personally visit homes, scan documents, and complete necessary online procedures. Approved documents are delivered directly to the applicant's doorstep. Residents are encouraged to arrange appointments through the designated website or helpline to benefit from this accessible service.

(With inputs from agencies.)