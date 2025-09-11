Meghalaya's Battle Against GST Fraud in Coke Plants

The Meghalaya government is intensifying efforts to clamp down on fraudulent operations around coke plants within its jurisdiction. In a recent assembly session, Taxation Minister Abu Taher Mondal disclosed that investigations are underway into fake firms allegedly transferring illicit Input Tax Credit (ITC) to entities outside the state.

Minister Mondal assured that coordinated actions are being taken against identified fraudulent entities. Reports have emerged linking these activities to a massive Rs 500 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud, involving fake billing and the arrest of several individuals, primarily residents of Assam, suspected to be part of the scheme.

The GST department is actively coordinating with the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) to gather information and address these concerns. Despite limitations, such as restricted access to returns of out-of-state suppliers, efforts continue to ensure that all transactions, reflected on the GST portal with e-way bills, are genuine.

(With inputs from agencies.)