Meghalaya's Battle Against GST Fraud in Coke Plants

The Meghalaya government investigates fake firms involved in bogus Input Tax Credit (ITC) transactions related to coke plants, following a suspected Rs 500 crore GST fraud. Taxation Minister Abu Taher Mondal assures active measures to tackle the issue, highlighting challenges in verifying invoices from out-of-state suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government is intensifying efforts to clamp down on fraudulent operations around coke plants within its jurisdiction. In a recent assembly session, Taxation Minister Abu Taher Mondal disclosed that investigations are underway into fake firms allegedly transferring illicit Input Tax Credit (ITC) to entities outside the state.

Minister Mondal assured that coordinated actions are being taken against identified fraudulent entities. Reports have emerged linking these activities to a massive Rs 500 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud, involving fake billing and the arrest of several individuals, primarily residents of Assam, suspected to be part of the scheme.

The GST department is actively coordinating with the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) to gather information and address these concerns. Despite limitations, such as restricted access to returns of out-of-state suppliers, efforts continue to ensure that all transactions, reflected on the GST portal with e-way bills, are genuine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

