Successful Evacuation: Over 150 Telugu Citizens Safely Airlifted from Nepal
In a coordinated effort led by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, over 150 Telugu individuals stranded in Nepal amidst unrest were safely evacuated. A special flight airlifted 144 people to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, with additional logistical support for others returning to India. This mission underscored effective collaboration among multiple agencies.
A coordinated evacuation effort led by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has successfully brought over 150 Telugu citizens back to India from unrest-hit regions in Nepal.
A special flight airlifted 144 individuals directly to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, while others safely re-entered India through land routes.
The Andhra Pradesh government worked closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, and local agencies to execute this rescue operation.
