Successful Evacuation: Over 150 Telugu Citizens Safely Airlifted from Nepal

In a coordinated effort led by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, over 150 Telugu individuals stranded in Nepal amidst unrest were safely evacuated. A special flight airlifted 144 people to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, with additional logistical support for others returning to India. This mission underscored effective collaboration among multiple agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:12 IST
A coordinated evacuation effort led by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has successfully brought over 150 Telugu citizens back to India from unrest-hit regions in Nepal.

A special flight airlifted 144 individuals directly to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, while others safely re-entered India through land routes.

The Andhra Pradesh government worked closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, and local agencies to execute this rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

