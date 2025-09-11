Forestry and Environment Minister Welcomes Q2 GDP Growth, Cites Green Gains

South Africa’s economy recorded 0.8% growth in the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest data released by Statistics South Africa, and the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has hailed the figures as proof that environmental and sustainable development initiatives are playing a central role in the country’s economic recovery.

Strong Growth from Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector posted an impressive 2.5% expansion, contributing 0.1 percentage points to the national GDP. The uptick was largely driven by strong performance in horticulture and animal products, reflecting successful implementation of the department’s sustainable farming and forestry policies.

Minister George said these results underscored the importance of environmentally conscious economic planning:

“The department remains steadfast in its mission to foster a green economy that supports growth while preserving our natural heritage. Through sustainable forest management, fisheries governance, and climate-smart agricultural practices, we are creating jobs and strengthening sectors that are vital to South Africa’s future.”

Broader Economic Gains Linked to Environmental Interventions

The report also showed encouraging performance in other sectors connected to environmental and community initiatives:

Trade, catering, and accommodation grew by 1.7% , boosted in part by the revival of eco-tourism and sustainable hospitality ventures.

Personal services rose by 0.5%, linked to growth in community-driven conservation and local development projects.

George noted that these results demonstrate how investments in the green economy translate into inclusive and diversified growth that benefits households and local businesses.

Resilient Supply Chains and Inventory Growth

Statistics South Africa further reported a R16.6 billion increase in inventories, with significant contributions from the mining, transport, and manufacturing industries. Minister George highlighted this as evidence of improved supply chain resilience, strengthened by DFFE policies that promote sustainable resource use and environmental safeguards in industrial processes.

Driving the Biodiversity Economy and Climate Resilience

Looking ahead, the Minister said his department would expand biodiversity economy projects—initiatives that link conservation with job creation, such as wildlife ranching, eco-tourism, and community-owned forestry ventures. He also reiterated government’s commitment to scaling up climate resilience programmes that protect vulnerable communities from environmental shocks while creating new economic opportunities.

“As we move forward, the department will continue to champion projects that build resilience, restore ecosystems, and uplift communities. The second quarter results show that a balanced approach—growing the economy while protecting the environment—can deliver prosperity for all,” George said.

A Call for Collective Action

The Minister concluded by encouraging businesses, civil society, and citizens to embrace sustainable practices in agriculture, energy use, and resource management. He stressed that South Africa’s long-term prosperity depends on aligning economic progress with environmental stewardship.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment reaffirmed its role as a driver of South Africa’s green economic transition, committed to ensuring that growth figures like those recorded in Q2 2025 are sustained through innovation, conservation, and inclusive development.