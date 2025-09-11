World News Roundup: Peace Efforts, Leadership Successions, and Global Alliances

In Colombia's coca-growing regions, peace efforts have faced challenges as the San Juan de Micay area remains a conflict zone between the military and rebels. The past peace deal of 2016 is under strain due to ongoing drug trafficking violence.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is solidifying his daughter's role as his successor, underscoring the regime's future planning as she accompanied him on a diplomatic trip to China. This move signals a potential leadership transition being established within the ruling family.

The U.S. aims to strengthen energy ties with Greece to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian resources, as stated by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. This diplomatic effort signifies an ongoing geopolitical strategy to influence energy supply dynamics in Europe.