World News Roundup: Peace Efforts, Leadership Successions, and Global Alliances

This summary covers a range of significant global news events. From stumbling peace efforts in Colombia's coca-growing regions, North Korea's leadership preparations, U.S. energy ties with Greece, to the situation in conflict-stricken Afghanistan, the news brief captures the pulse of international affairs. Additionally, emerging threats from Taiwan's sea cable protection to Europe's aviation safety, and political dynamics in the U.S.-Belarus relations are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Colombia's coca-growing regions, peace efforts have faced challenges as the San Juan de Micay area remains a conflict zone between the military and rebels. The past peace deal of 2016 is under strain due to ongoing drug trafficking violence.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is solidifying his daughter's role as his successor, underscoring the regime's future planning as she accompanied him on a diplomatic trip to China. This move signals a potential leadership transition being established within the ruling family.

The U.S. aims to strengthen energy ties with Greece to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian resources, as stated by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. This diplomatic effort signifies an ongoing geopolitical strategy to influence energy supply dynamics in Europe.

