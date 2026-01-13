Railway Scandal: CBI Defends Case Against Lalu Prasad Yadav
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposes Lalu Prasad Yadav's petition to dismiss an FIR in the land-for-jobs scam, arguing that he had no official role in the railway appointments. The case involves alleged exchanges of land for jobs during Lalu's tenure as railway minister.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) staunchly opposed Lalu Prasad Yadav's petition to quash its FIR concerning the contentious land-for-jobs scam. The CBI, represented by Solicitor General S V Raju, argued that Yadav had no decisive role in railway appointments, asserting that these appointments fell within the jurisdiction of general managers.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja presided over the proceedings, where it was stated that no prior sanction was necessary under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as Lalu Prasad Yadav's actions did not align with his official duties. The RJD leader's legal team argued that the FIR, registered 14 years post the purported scam, lacked legal standing.
The CBI case harks back to Group D appointments in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways, allegedly in exchange for lands during Yadav's ministerial tenure. As the legal battle continues, the high court anticipates further hearings next week, amid claims of political retaliation against the former railway minister.
