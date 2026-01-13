Delayed Education Reforms: Sri Lanka's Controversy

In a major political decision, the Sri Lankan government led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake has delayed the implementation of proposed education reforms until 2027 following months of intense opposition.

The controversy largely centered around a year 6 English module, linked mistakenly to a gay dating website, which has since been blocked by the government. Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa confirmed the delay, emphasizing the government's precautionary approach in wanting to eliminate any doubt surrounding the reforms.

Prime Minister and Education Minister Harini Amarasuriya faces demands for her resignation as protestors accuse her of mishandling the reforms, which aim to shift the education system to a continuous assessment model. However, she stands firm against what the government describes as harassment against female politicians by the opposition. Stakeholders in the education sector express dissatisfaction over inadequate consultation regarding the reforms, voicing concerns over extended school hours affecting teachers and students.