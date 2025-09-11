Left Menu

Standoff in the Caribbean: Venezuela's Military Might vs. U.S. Show of Force

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced military deployments across 284 locations as tensions with the U.S. rise. The U.S. has increased its Caribbean military presence, claiming to target drug smugglers. Maduro accuses the U.S. of aggression and vows readiness for armed conflict if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:49 IST
In a bold response to mounting tensions with the United States, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday declared the deployment of military, police, and civilian defenses at 284 strategic points across Venezuela. This escalation follows the U.S. bolstering its military presence in the southern Caribbean under the premise of combating drug smuggling. The White House recently stationed 10 F-35 fighter jets in Puerto Rico as part of its strategy.

The intensifying standoff saw the U.S. military conduct a strike in the Caribbean last week, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and the sinking of a Venezuelan vessel allegedly trafficking illegal narcotics. Despite demands from U.S. Congress members for more details, the Trump administration has remained tight-lipped. Maduro, scrutinizing the U.S.'s intentions, suggested that they aim to unseat him and discredit a recently circulated Trump video as manipulated by artificial intelligence.

Amid the tension, Maduro's administration has fortified forces, increasing troop numbers by 25,000 along the Colombia-Venezuela border. In a public statement from Ciudad Caribia, flanked by his defense minister, Maduro proclaimed the nation's readiness for armed conflict if provoked. The U.S., maintaining pressure, has doubled its bounty on Maduro's capture to $50 million, alleging his involvement in drug trafficking—charges Maduro consistently denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

