Left Menu

SSC Cracks Down on Exam Malpractices with High-Tech Surveillance

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) warns candidates against cheating in recruitment exams, threatening strict penalties including debarment. Utilizing advanced technology and biometrics, the SSC aims to maintain transparency and fairness. Debarred candidates' details will be publicly listed to discourage malpractices and ensure integrity in the examination process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:50 IST
SSC Cracks Down on Exam Malpractices with High-Tech Surveillance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a stern warning to candidates, stating that any form of cheating in recruitment examinations will result in severe consequences, including bans from future assessments.

The Commission's advisory emphasized its zero-tolerance stance on examination malpractices, outlined in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. To combat cheating, SSC has implemented advanced technologies, such as Aadhaar verification and AI analytics, to monitor suspicious activities and ensure exam integrity.

The advisory also noted that exam scores of individuals found guilty of malpractice will not be processed, and those involved will face debarment. Candidates were cautioned against certain behaviors, such as 'fast answering' and unauthorized communication during exams, which can be flagged as cheating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Escalation: Israeli Attack Sows Discord in Gaza Negotiations

High-Stakes Escalation: Israeli Attack Sows Discord in Gaza Negotiations

 Global
2
Tragic Loss: Boy's Desperation for Smartphone Ends in Heartbreaking Incident

Tragic Loss: Boy's Desperation for Smartphone Ends in Heartbreaking Incident

 India
3
Mystery Blast in Doda Sparks Panic Amid Political Unrest

Mystery Blast in Doda Sparks Panic Amid Political Unrest

 India
4
Streamlined Path: New Fast Track Merger Rules Under Companies Act

Streamlined Path: New Fast Track Merger Rules Under Companies Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025