SSC Cracks Down on Exam Malpractices with High-Tech Surveillance

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a stern warning to candidates, stating that any form of cheating in recruitment examinations will result in severe consequences, including bans from future assessments.

The Commission's advisory emphasized its zero-tolerance stance on examination malpractices, outlined in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. To combat cheating, SSC has implemented advanced technologies, such as Aadhaar verification and AI analytics, to monitor suspicious activities and ensure exam integrity.

The advisory also noted that exam scores of individuals found guilty of malpractice will not be processed, and those involved will face debarment. Candidates were cautioned against certain behaviors, such as 'fast answering' and unauthorized communication during exams, which can be flagged as cheating.

