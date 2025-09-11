Left Menu

Naga Group Temporarily Lifts Highway Blockade Amid Border Talks

The United Naga Council (UNC) has temporarily suspended its indefinite blockade of national highways in Naga-majority areas of Manipur. This suspension follows a request from the government as discussions continue regarding border fencing with Myanmar and the future of the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

The United Naga Council (UNC) in Manipur has decided to temporarily lift its ongoing blockade of national highways. This decision comes as a response to a government request amid discussions about the border fencing with Myanmar and the potential end of the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

The indefinite blockade, which commenced on September 8, was a protest against the fencing along the India-Myanmar border and the termination of the FMR. This regime currently allows residents near the border to travel 16 kilometers into each other's territory without needing a visa.

The blockade's suspension was announced following an emergency UNC meeting in Senapati district. The government has promised further engagement with UNC, and a tripartite meeting is planned to address the ongoing concerns. The FMR remains critical for communities along the 1,643-km India-Myanmar border, impacting states like Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

