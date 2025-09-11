Minister Chikunga to Address Women’s Dialogue on Inclusive Growth in ECape

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, is set to deliver a keynote address at the Imbokodo YabaThembu Women Dialogue, a high-profile event taking place in East London, Eastern Cape, from 11–12 September 2025.

A Platform for Women’s Leadership and Inclusive Growth

The dialogue, hosted by Imbokodo YabaThembu in partnership with the G20 National Treasury Working Group and the Kat Leisure Group, will be held under the theme: “From Global Pledges to Local Impact: Women Leading Inclusive Growth.”

The gathering will highlight women’s leadership, innovation, and resilience in the Eastern Cape, focusing on how global gender equity commitments can be translated into practical actions that benefit rural and urban communities alike.

According to the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, the initiative is designed to “unite voices from government, community-led enterprises, global institutions, and development finance” to create tangible pathways toward gender equality.

Government Priorities and Local Empowerment

Minister Chikunga will join a panel discussion on how national policy, grassroots leadership, and international commitments can be leveraged to accelerate progress for women across South Africa. Her participation will underscore government’s ongoing efforts to integrate women into the mainstream economy while tackling systemic barriers that hinder gender equality.

“The event will shine a light on women in the Eastern Cape who are making an impact by leading the way in creating new pathways for inclusive economic growth,” the department said in its statement.

Timing and Context

Convened at the close of Women’s Month and in celebration of Heritage Month, the two-day dialogue will bring together diverse stakeholders, including government leaders, development finance institutions, traditional authorities, and private-sector representatives.

This timing reinforces the link between heritage, identity, and inclusivity, emphasising that cultural pride and women’s empowerment are mutually reinforcing pillars of community development.

Spotlight on Imbokodo YabaThembu

The Imbokodo YabaThembu Women’s League is the main organiser of the dialogue. The league unites women and girls from different backgrounds with the vision of transforming rural communities into thriving hubs of resilience, inclusivity, and innovation.

Its mission is to ensure that rural areas, often overlooked in development planning, become sources of national pride, reflecting the strength and diversity of South African society.

A Pathway to Transformation

By bringing together policymakers, entrepreneurs, financiers, and community leaders, the dialogue aims to create concrete strategies for:

Expanding economic opportunities for women in rural and urban contexts.

Aligning local initiatives with global commitments on gender equality.

Strengthening community leadership structures to ensure women’s voices are central in decision-making.

Promoting innovation and resilience among women-led enterprises.

The Imbokodo YabaThembu Women Dialogue is expected to yield actionable recommendations that can guide policy, influence investment decisions, and inspire grassroots initiatives, ultimately bridging the gap between global pledges and the daily realities of South African women.