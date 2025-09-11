Weapon Recovered in Charlie Kirk Murder Case
Investigators in Utah have found the rifle used to kill conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The weapon was located in a wooded area where the suspect had fled, according to FBI official Robert Bohls, who made the announcement during a press conference.
The murder of Charlie Kirk has garnered substantial media attention due to his role as a conservative figure, and the recovery of the rifle is expected to assist investigators in piecing together the events leading up to the shooting.
