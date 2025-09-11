Left Menu

Weapon Recovered in Charlie Kirk Murder Case

Investigators in Utah have found the rifle used to kill conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The weapon was located in a wooded area where the suspect had fled, according to FBI official Robert Bohls, who made the announcement during a press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:01 IST
In an update on the investigation into the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, law enforcement officers in Utah have successfully recovered the weapon used in the crime. FBI official Robert Bohls revealed that the high-powered rifle was discovered in a wooded area, believed to be where the shooter escaped.

The recovery of the rifle marks a significant development in the case, potentially offering crucial evidence for law enforcement to trace the perpetrator. Robert Bohls, speaking at a press conference, emphasized the importance of this breakthrough in moving the investigation forward.

The murder of Charlie Kirk has garnered substantial media attention due to his role as a conservative figure, and the recovery of the rifle is expected to assist investigators in piecing together the events leading up to the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

