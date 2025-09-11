Weapon Recovered in Charlie Kirk Murder Case

In an update on the investigation into the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, law enforcement officers in Utah have successfully recovered the weapon used in the crime. FBI official Robert Bohls revealed that the high-powered rifle was discovered in a wooded area, believed to be where the shooter escaped.

The recovery of the rifle marks a significant development in the case, potentially offering crucial evidence for law enforcement to trace the perpetrator. Robert Bohls, speaking at a press conference, emphasized the importance of this breakthrough in moving the investigation forward.

The murder of Charlie Kirk has garnered substantial media attention due to his role as a conservative figure, and the recovery of the rifle is expected to assist investigators in piecing together the events leading up to the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)