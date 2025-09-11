Left Menu

Justice Wears No Bias: Supreme Court Steps In Amid Maharashtra Riots

The Supreme Court has directed the formation of a special investigation team to probe the alleged murder during communal riots in Akola, Maharashtra. Criticizing the police for not filing an FIR, the court emphasized that police must shed personal biases when in uniform. Disciplinary actions were also ordered.

Updated: 11-09-2025 19:24 IST
The Supreme Court has emphasized the imperative for police officers to detach from personal biases while in uniform. This statement came alongside the decision to form a special investigation team probing an alleged murder during the 2023 communal riots in Akola, Maharashtra.

The court criticized the Maharashtra Police for neglecting their duty by failing to register a First Information Report (FIR) in the case. Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma instructed the state's home department to assemble an SIT comprising senior officers from both Hindu and Muslim communities. This team is tasked with registering an FIR and conducting a thorough investigation.

The clashes, sparked by a viral social media post about Prophet Muhammad, resulted in casualties, including the death of Vilas Mahadevrao Gaikwad. The bench mandated disciplinary action against delinquent police officials and ordered the SIT to submit their findings within three months.

