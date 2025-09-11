Left Menu

Call for Equitable Disaster Relief for Hill States: Himachal's Plea

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu advocates for a revised Disaster Risk Index, emphasizing the unique vulnerabilities of the Himalayan region, and seeks a tailored support mechanism for hill states. Sukhu also argues for maintaining the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and establishing a 'Green Fund' for ecological services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:33 IST
Call for Equitable Disaster Relief for Hill States: Himachal's Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasized the necessity of revising the Disaster Risk Index (DRI), developed by the 15th Finance Commission, to better reflect the unique hazards facing the state's mountainous terrain.

Speaking with Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission in New Delhi, Sukhu explained that calamities like landslides and avalanches have wreaked havoc on Himachal Pradesh, resulting in significant financial losses and loss of life. Sukhu urged for a separate DRI for hill states to ensure more accurate resource allocation.

Moreover, Sukhu advocated for the continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and the establishment of a 'Green Fund' to compensate for ecological services, hoping these measures will sustain the financial health of Himachal Pradesh while adhering to constitutional obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra CM Calls for Indian Government Action Amid Nepal Unrest

Maharashtra CM Calls for Indian Government Action Amid Nepal Unrest

 India
2
Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Demand Justice for RMSS-2016 Batch

Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Demand Justice for RMSS-2016 Batch

 India
3
Chelsea FC Under Fire: 74 Breach Allegations Rock Club's Past Deals

Chelsea FC Under Fire: 74 Breach Allegations Rock Club's Past Deals

 United Kingdom
4
Mikola Statkevich: A Defiant Stand at the Belarus-Lithuania Border

Mikola Statkevich: A Defiant Stand at the Belarus-Lithuania Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025