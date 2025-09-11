Call for Equitable Disaster Relief for Hill States: Himachal's Plea
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu advocates for a revised Disaster Risk Index, emphasizing the unique vulnerabilities of the Himalayan region, and seeks a tailored support mechanism for hill states. Sukhu also argues for maintaining the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and establishing a 'Green Fund' for ecological services.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasized the necessity of revising the Disaster Risk Index (DRI), developed by the 15th Finance Commission, to better reflect the unique hazards facing the state's mountainous terrain.
Speaking with Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission in New Delhi, Sukhu explained that calamities like landslides and avalanches have wreaked havoc on Himachal Pradesh, resulting in significant financial losses and loss of life. Sukhu urged for a separate DRI for hill states to ensure more accurate resource allocation.
Moreover, Sukhu advocated for the continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and the establishment of a 'Green Fund' to compensate for ecological services, hoping these measures will sustain the financial health of Himachal Pradesh while adhering to constitutional obligations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
