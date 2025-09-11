Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Duterte's Fitness for Trial Amidst Cognitive Deficiencies

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, aged 80, faces allegations of cognitive decline affecting his memory and functions. Currently detained in The Hague, his lawyers argue he's unfit for trial over charges linked to his controversial 'war on drugs.' The case awaits a ruling on his fitness for trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:54 IST
Legal Battle Over Duterte's Fitness for Trial Amidst Cognitive Deficiencies
Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, now 80, is reportedly experiencing significant cognitive deficiencies, as reported by his lawyers in documents released by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday. These deficiencies are argued to impact his memory and daily functions, complicating his ability to stand trial.

Duterte is currently detained in The Hague, arrested in March on allegations related to his notorious 'war on drugs' campaign. During his presidency, thousands of alleged drug peddlers and users perished. His legal team insists that the arrest breaches norms and equates to kidnapping.

Judges have postponed hearings to examine his capability to attend trial. Although details about his health have been redacted, it remains unclear when or how the ICC will rule. Precedents exist, such as Felicien Kabuga's case, suggesting age and health do not guarantee a suspect's release if deemed unfit for trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident in Kakori Leaves Five Dead

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident in Kakori Leaves Five Dead

 India
2
Leadership and Learning: DU's Honors and New Academic Frontiers

Leadership and Learning: DU's Honors and New Academic Frontiers

 India
3
Amaravati: India's First Quantum Reference Hub

Amaravati: India's First Quantum Reference Hub

 India
4
ABVP Unveils Central Panel for DUSU Elections Amid Promises of Change

ABVP Unveils Central Panel for DUSU Elections Amid Promises of Change

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025