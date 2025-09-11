Legal Battle Over Duterte's Fitness for Trial Amidst Cognitive Deficiencies
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, aged 80, faces allegations of cognitive decline affecting his memory and functions. Currently detained in The Hague, his lawyers argue he's unfit for trial over charges linked to his controversial 'war on drugs.' The case awaits a ruling on his fitness for trial.
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, now 80, is reportedly experiencing significant cognitive deficiencies, as reported by his lawyers in documents released by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday. These deficiencies are argued to impact his memory and daily functions, complicating his ability to stand trial.
Duterte is currently detained in The Hague, arrested in March on allegations related to his notorious 'war on drugs' campaign. During his presidency, thousands of alleged drug peddlers and users perished. His legal team insists that the arrest breaches norms and equates to kidnapping.
Judges have postponed hearings to examine his capability to attend trial. Although details about his health have been redacted, it remains unclear when or how the ICC will rule. Precedents exist, such as Felicien Kabuga's case, suggesting age and health do not guarantee a suspect's release if deemed unfit for trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
