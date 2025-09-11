Crackdown in Kashmir: Authorities Attach Properties of Proclaimed Offenders

In a significant legal move, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have taken action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to attach properties belonging to two proclaimed offenders.

The properties in question are owned by Mohammad Maqbool Sheikh and Mohammad Rafiq Tantray, who are both originally from Tantraypora Palhallan but currently residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This follows a directive from the district's special court under the UAPA.

The police executed the orders with the support of the revenue department, seizing several kanals of land as part of the ongoing case under different legal codes. Additionally, a drug peddler's property in Budgam district was also attached, marking a concerted effort against illegal activities.