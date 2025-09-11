Punjab Busts Cross-Border Gun Smuggling Ring Near India-Pakistan Border

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police have dismantled a sophisticated cross-border arms smuggling network near the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka district, arresting two individuals.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the security forces seized an impressive cache of 27 advanced pistols and 470 live cartridges. Preliminary investigations suggest that the weapons, sourced from a foreign entity in Pakistan, were meant for local criminal gangs under the instruction of overseas handlers.

The operation, executed by the Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur, and State Special Operation Cell, Fazilka, was based on precise intelligence. Authorities are focused on exploring further linkages to dismantle the full extent of the smuggling network and trace the origins of the illegal arms.