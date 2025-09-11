Pralhad Joshi Opens Green Hydrogen R&D Meet, Launches ₹100 Cr Start-up Fund

In a landmark move to accelerate India’s clean energy transition, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, inaugurated the 1st Annual Green Hydrogen R&D Conference in New Delhi today. Organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the event marks a critical step in advancing research, innovation, and industrial adoption of green hydrogen technologies.

Launch of ₹100 Crore Start-up Innovation Fund

At the inaugural session, Shri Joshi launched a ₹100 crore Call for Proposals to support start-ups innovating in hydrogen. The scheme will provide up to ₹5 crore per project for pilot initiatives in areas such as hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and utilisation technologies.

More than 25 start-ups showcased cutting-edge innovations at the conference, ranging from electrolyser manufacturing and AI-driven optimisation tools to biological hydrogen production systems. The Minister highlighted that these start-ups embody India’s entrepreneurial spirit and will play a crucial role in shaping the hydrogen value chain.

Turning Research into Action

Shri Joshi emphasised that the conference was not just about sharing research but about translating innovation into practical, scalable solutions capable of powering industries, cleaning cities, and creating lakhs of jobs.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global hub for green hydrogen through the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) launched in 2023, with a budget outlay of ₹19,744 crore. The mission rests on four pillars:

Policy and Regulatory Framework Demand Creation R&D and Innovation Enabling Infrastructure

R&D Progress under NGHM

The Minister reported significant progress under the mission’s dedicated R&D scheme:

23 projects have already been awarded in the first round of proposals, covering hydrogen safety, biomass-based production, non-biomass routes, and end-use applications.

Projects are being implemented by leading institutions including IITs, IISERs, CSIR labs , and industry consortia.

The second round of R&D proposals, launched on 14 July 2025, remains open until 15 September 2025.

On the global front, India’s collaboration with the EU-India Trade and Technology Council has generated over 30 joint proposals focused on hydrogen production from waste.

From Vision to Action: Pilot Projects in Key Sectors

Shri Joshi underlined that India is moving from vision to action in deploying green hydrogen:

Ports : India’s first port-based hydrogen pilot project launched at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, Tamil Nadu .

Steel : Five pilot projects underway to demonstrate hydrogen-based steel decarbonisation.

Shipping : Hydrogen refuelling infrastructure being developed at Tuticorin Port; vessels undergoing retrofitting.

Transport : Hydrogen buses and refuelling stations operational.

Fertilisers: India’s first-ever green ammonia auction discovered a historic low price of ₹49.75 per kg (down from ₹100.28/kg in 2024), with supplies to begin at Paradeep Phosphates, Odisha.

Enablers for a Green Hydrogen Economy

To ensure robust ecosystem development, the Minister announced key enabling measures:

Green Hydrogen Standard & Certification Scheme , harmonised with over 140 international norms.

Five new hydrogen testing facilities sanctioned .

Over 5,600 trainees certified in hydrogen-related qualifications.

Transmission charge exemptions and streamlined clearances to reduce costs.

Dedicated hydrogen hubs at Kandla, Paradip, and Tuticorin to boost export competitiveness.

Large companies like NTPC, Reliance, and IOCL, along with start-ups and MSMEs, are heavily investing in the sector, expected to create lakhs of jobs while strengthening India’s position in the global hydrogen value chain.

Ambitious 2030 Targets

Reiterating India’s commitment, Shri Joshi said the NGHM aims to achieve by 2030:

5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen production annually .

125 GW of new renewable energy capacity .

₹8 lakh crore in investments .

Six lakh new jobs .

50 million tonnes of annual CO₂ reduction.

Voices from the Conference

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser , stressed that “R&D is not optional, but essential” , calling for sustained innovation to address complex energy challenges.

Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE , highlighted the ₹400 crore R&D budget under the mission and invited stakeholders to collaborate actively.

Dr. Abhay Bhakre, Mission Director, NGHM, said India is “at the threshold of becoming a global leader in green hydrogen.”

Green Hydrogen R&D Conference 2025

The two-day conference (11–12 September) features expert sessions, policy roundtables, and a Start-up Expo, showcasing innovations across the hydrogen ecosystem. It aims to connect researchers, industry, policymakers, and entrepreneurs in building a roadmap for India’s green hydrogen economy.

A Step Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

The event reinforced India’s ambition to become a self-reliant leader in clean energy while contributing to global climate goals. Shri Joshi concluded by calling on all stakeholders to “collaborate, innovate, and deliver”, ensuring that India not only meets but leads the world in the green hydrogen revolution.