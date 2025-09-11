Escalation Threatens Ceasefire: Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar
An Israeli strike in Qatar targeting Hamas leaders aims to disrupt ceasefire talks, according to Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum. Despite the setback, Hamas maintains its ceasefire terms. The attack killed five members, triggering widespread condemnation and complicating U.S. efforts for a truce in the conflict.
In a significant escalation, Israel targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar this week, threatening to derail ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum described the move as an attempt to undermine the peace process.
The airstrike, aimed at key negotiators in Doha, resulted in the death of five Hamas members, including high-profile figures. Barhoum accused Israel of rejecting diplomatic efforts facilitated by Qatar and Egypt.
Despite the strike, Hamas insists on a ceasefire, demanding Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza. The attack met with international condemnation, risking further destabilization of the region as the U.S. and allies seek a truce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
