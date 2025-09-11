Escalation Threatens Ceasefire: Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

In a significant escalation, Israel targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar this week, threatening to derail ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum described the move as an attempt to undermine the peace process.

The airstrike, aimed at key negotiators in Doha, resulted in the death of five Hamas members, including high-profile figures. Barhoum accused Israel of rejecting diplomatic efforts facilitated by Qatar and Egypt.

Despite the strike, Hamas insists on a ceasefire, demanding Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza. The attack met with international condemnation, risking further destabilization of the region as the U.S. and allies seek a truce.

