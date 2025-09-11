Left Menu

Tragic Clashes in Ghazipur: BJP Worker’s Death Sparks Outcry

A BJP worker died following a police lathicharge in Ghazipur, prompting protests and an investigation. Six police officers were suspended. A dispute over an electricity pole installation was the catalyst. The government assured compensation and a fair inquiry, while tensions escalate with demands for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Ghazipur, the death of BJP worker Siyaram Upadhyay has ignited protests and a wave of anger following an alleged police lathicharge. The incident earlier in the week has led to the suspension of six police personnel, with another six redirected to police lines pending an investigation.

The tension stemmed from a conflict between local groups over the installation of an electricity pole. Police officials report that this dispute initiated a series of events culminating in the police crackdown. As the incident unfolded, Upadhyay was reportedly injured and later succumbed to his wounds, sparking further unrest.

Authorities have launched a magisterial inquiry while assuring the victim's family of compensation and a fair investigation. Local BJP leaders and the community are calling for justice, condemning the actions of law enforcement and emphasizing the need for accountability.

