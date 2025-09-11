Controversy Over Detention of AAP MLA Malik Raises Questions in J&K Assembly
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has issued a show-cause notice to PDP MLA Waheed Para for a misleading social media post. The post incorrectly claimed the Assembly secretariat endorsed the Public Safety Act detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, prompting serious accusations of privilege breach.
The Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, has issued a notice to PDP MLA Waheed Para. This action follows Para's controversial social media post claiming the Assembly secretariat endorsed the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act.
Rather criticized Para for allegedly misleading the public with false information. The Speaker emphasized that such endorsements are outside the assembly's jurisdiction, asserting that the arrest of any MLA is the responsibility of the district magistrate.
The Assembly secretariat firmly denied the accusations, clarifying that their role is solely to inform members post-detention as per procedural rules. Para has been directed to respond in person or writing within seven days to explain his stance on the matter.
