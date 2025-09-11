Left Menu

Controversy Over Detention of AAP MLA Malik Raises Questions in J&K Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has issued a show-cause notice to PDP MLA Waheed Para for a misleading social media post. The post incorrectly claimed the Assembly secretariat endorsed the Public Safety Act detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, prompting serious accusations of privilege breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:14 IST
Controversy Over Detention of AAP MLA Malik Raises Questions in J&K Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, has issued a notice to PDP MLA Waheed Para. This action follows Para's controversial social media post claiming the Assembly secretariat endorsed the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act.

Rather criticized Para for allegedly misleading the public with false information. The Speaker emphasized that such endorsements are outside the assembly's jurisdiction, asserting that the arrest of any MLA is the responsibility of the district magistrate.

The Assembly secretariat firmly denied the accusations, clarifying that their role is solely to inform members post-detention as per procedural rules. Para has been directed to respond in person or writing within seven days to explain his stance on the matter.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Development and Regulatory Initiatives

Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Development and Regulatory Initiatives

 India
2
Tragic End: Arrests Made in Fatal Acid Attack Case

Tragic End: Arrests Made in Fatal Acid Attack Case

 India
3
Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

 Global
4
Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and Olympic Dream

Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025