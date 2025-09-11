Unmasking a Global Terror Network: Weapons Recovered in Amritsar Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has unearthed crucial evidence in the March 15 Amritsar temple grenade attack case, discovering three hand grenades and a pistol, revealing a global terror conspiracy involving a significant arms and explosives syndicate.

Recently-arrested Sharanjit Kumar, alias Sunny, led the NIA to this key recovery in Batala, Punjab, suggesting foreign handlers from Europe, the US, and Canada facilitated the attack.

The handlers reportedly provided terror hardware, funds, and logistical support to operatives in India, aiming to destabilize Punjab and beyond. Sharanjit's arrest and subsequent revelations have spotlighted the international dimension of this terror plot.