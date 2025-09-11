Left Menu

Unmasking a Global Terror Network: Weapons Recovered in Amritsar Attack Case

The NIA's investigation into the March 15 Amritsar temple grenade attack has unveiled a transnational terror conspiracy involving a major arms syndicate. Key discoveries include grenades and a pistol from Punjab, linked to foreign handlers in Europe, the US, and Canada supporting terrorism in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:19 IST
Unmasking a Global Terror Network: Weapons Recovered in Amritsar Attack Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has unearthed crucial evidence in the March 15 Amritsar temple grenade attack case, discovering three hand grenades and a pistol, revealing a global terror conspiracy involving a significant arms and explosives syndicate.

Recently-arrested Sharanjit Kumar, alias Sunny, led the NIA to this key recovery in Batala, Punjab, suggesting foreign handlers from Europe, the US, and Canada facilitated the attack.

The handlers reportedly provided terror hardware, funds, and logistical support to operatives in India, aiming to destabilize Punjab and beyond. Sharanjit's arrest and subsequent revelations have spotlighted the international dimension of this terror plot.

TRENDING

1
Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

 Global
2
Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and Olympic Dream

Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and...

 India
3
Miracle Flight: Heart Transplant Saves Young Life in Record Time

Miracle Flight: Heart Transplant Saves Young Life in Record Time

 India
4
Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025