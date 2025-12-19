Left Menu

Chaos in Taipei: Smoke Grenade and Knife Attack Rocks Capital

In a shocking incident in Taipei, a suspect launched a smoke grenade and knife attack injuring at least nine people before jumping from a building to evade arrest. Authorities are investigating the suspect's motives. The attack has prompted increased security measures across Taiwan's train and subway systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:31 IST
Chaos in Taipei: Smoke Grenade and Knife Attack Rocks Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In an unsettling turn of events in Taipei, at least nine individuals sustained injuries following a smoke grenade and knife assault. The suspect, who appeared to take drastic measures to avoid arrest by leaping from a building, was declared deceased upon hospital arrival according to police and local media reports.

According to eyewitness accounts and media outlets, the scenario unfolded at the Taipei Main subway station where the assailant unleashed smoke grenades, inducing panic and fear among bystanders. Following this, the suspect boarded a subway train, committed further attacks on the street, and wielded a knife menacingly at pedestrians, causing pandemonium before fleeing into a shop.

Subsequent to the attack, Taiwan's authorities, led by Premier Cho Jung-tai, vowed to investigate the incident thoroughly. In response, security personnel have been deployed in increased numbers in train and subway stations nationwide to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025