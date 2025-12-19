Chaos in Taipei: Smoke Grenade and Knife Attack Rocks Capital

In an unsettling turn of events in Taipei, at least nine individuals sustained injuries following a smoke grenade and knife assault. The suspect, who appeared to take drastic measures to avoid arrest by leaping from a building, was declared deceased upon hospital arrival according to police and local media reports.

According to eyewitness accounts and media outlets, the scenario unfolded at the Taipei Main subway station where the assailant unleashed smoke grenades, inducing panic and fear among bystanders. Following this, the suspect boarded a subway train, committed further attacks on the street, and wielded a knife menacingly at pedestrians, causing pandemonium before fleeing into a shop.

Subsequent to the attack, Taiwan's authorities, led by Premier Cho Jung-tai, vowed to investigate the incident thoroughly. In response, security personnel have been deployed in increased numbers in train and subway stations nationwide to ensure public safety.

