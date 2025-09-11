NCB Cracks Down on Drug Syndicate with Major Asset Seizure

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken significant action against Navin Chichkar by seizing assets valued at Rs 10.07 crore. Chichkar is suspected of spearheading an international drug smuggling network.

The confiscated properties include 15 bank accounts and five immovable properties located in Maharashtra. The NCB's findings have been referred to the Enforcement Directorate, raising concerns of potential money laundering.

Chichkar, who was deported from Malaysia, was believed to be operating the drug cartel from abroad. In a major operation on January 31, 2025, the NCB Mumbai seized substantial quantities of cocaine and cannabis, leading to the arrest of Chichkar and eight others.

(With inputs from agencies.)