Former BJP MLA's Home Attacked Amid Old Feud in Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, the residence of former BJP MLA Bachchu Bansiwal in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district was attacked on Thursday. A group wielding sticks and rods reportedly assaulted his relatives, prompting a swift police response.

The attack occurred in Bayana, linked to a long-standing dispute, as indicated by initial investigations. Authorities acted promptly, deploying additional forces to the area, and an FIR has been registered concerning the attack.

Kamal Singh, a cousin of the former MLA, along with other family members, faced the assault, leaving him injured and necessitating hospital treatment. Police continue their efforts to trace the assailants involved in this brazen attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)