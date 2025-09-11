Former BJP MLA's Home Attacked Amid Old Feud in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, a group attacked the house of former BJP MLA Bachchu Bansiwal, injuring his relatives. Preliminary investigations indicate the attack stemmed from an old dispute. Police responded swiftly, deploying additional forces to maintain order. An FIR has been lodged, and efforts to trace the attackers are underway.
In a shocking incident, the residence of former BJP MLA Bachchu Bansiwal in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district was attacked on Thursday. A group wielding sticks and rods reportedly assaulted his relatives, prompting a swift police response.
The attack occurred in Bayana, linked to a long-standing dispute, as indicated by initial investigations. Authorities acted promptly, deploying additional forces to the area, and an FIR has been registered concerning the attack.
Kamal Singh, a cousin of the former MLA, along with other family members, faced the assault, leaving him injured and necessitating hospital treatment. Police continue their efforts to trace the assailants involved in this brazen attack.
