Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

Four members of an interstate gang were arrested for stealing from ATMs using gas cutters. They were apprehended on the Latur-Ausa road with equipment including a gas cutter and oxygen cylinders. The gang members hail from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Bhopal, and may be linked to similar crimes elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:52 IST
The police have successfully arrested four members of a notorious interstate gang accused of stealing cash from ATM machines in a brazen fashion.

In the Udgir area, one ATM was forcefully opened by unknown criminals employing a gas cutter, according to a police official. In an operation on the Latur-Ausa road, four culprits were captured near a gravel center on Wednesday at approximately 3 pm.

Authorities seized critical evidence, including a gas cutter, oxygen cylinders, two fake number plates from Telangana, a dagger, and Rs 1 lakh in cash. The individuals, hailing from diverse locations such as Rajasthan, Haryana, and Bhopal, are suspected of similar criminal activities across several states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

