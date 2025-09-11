Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

The police have successfully arrested four members of a notorious interstate gang accused of stealing cash from ATM machines in a brazen fashion.

In the Udgir area, one ATM was forcefully opened by unknown criminals employing a gas cutter, according to a police official. In an operation on the Latur-Ausa road, four culprits were captured near a gravel center on Wednesday at approximately 3 pm.

Authorities seized critical evidence, including a gas cutter, oxygen cylinders, two fake number plates from Telangana, a dagger, and Rs 1 lakh in cash. The individuals, hailing from diverse locations such as Rajasthan, Haryana, and Bhopal, are suspected of similar criminal activities across several states.

(With inputs from agencies.)