South Africa's Landmark Ruling on Surnames Under Fire

In a groundbreaking decision, South Africa's Constitutional Court declared on Thursday that an apartheid-era law preventing husbands from adopting their wife's surname is unconstitutional. This move allows men the freedom to choose their spouse's last name, if desired, breaking away from the restrictions of the 1992 Births and Deaths Registration Act.

The ruling, supported by Justice Loena Theron and rooted in a challenge by two couples alleging gender discrimination, has stirred diverging opinions across the nation. Celebrated as a progressive step by some, others criticize it as a threat to long-held cultural norms, sparking heated debates online.

This decision underscores South Africa's ongoing commitment to gender equality, echoing its historical strides in legalizing same-sex marriage in 2006. As lawmakers have a two-year deadline to amend the legislation, the country's path to balancing modernity with tradition remains a complex journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)