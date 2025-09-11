South Africa's Landmark Ruling on Surnames Under Fire
South Africa's top court ruled an apartheid-era law banning husbands from taking their wife's surname unconstitutional, allowing men the choice to adopt their wife's last name. Reactions varied, with some seeing it as progress, while others viewed it as contradictory to cultural traditions.
In a groundbreaking decision, South Africa's Constitutional Court declared on Thursday that an apartheid-era law preventing husbands from adopting their wife's surname is unconstitutional. This move allows men the freedom to choose their spouse's last name, if desired, breaking away from the restrictions of the 1992 Births and Deaths Registration Act.
The ruling, supported by Justice Loena Theron and rooted in a challenge by two couples alleging gender discrimination, has stirred diverging opinions across the nation. Celebrated as a progressive step by some, others criticize it as a threat to long-held cultural norms, sparking heated debates online.
This decision underscores South Africa's ongoing commitment to gender equality, echoing its historical strides in legalizing same-sex marriage in 2006. As lawmakers have a two-year deadline to amend the legislation, the country's path to balancing modernity with tradition remains a complex journey.
