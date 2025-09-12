Germany Supports UN Resolution on Palestinian Statehood, Stops Short of Full Recognition

Germany is poised to support a United Nations resolution that reaffirms Palestinian statehood within international law, though it stops short of formal recognition, according to a government spokesperson.

The move aligns with Germany's consistent advocacy for a two-state solution, a stance reiterated by the Chancellor just days ago, reflecting the country's long-standing approach towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While several countries, including Britain, France, and Canada, show inclination towards recognizing a Palestinian state, potential complications arise as the United States remains strongly opposed. U.S. officials caution that such recognitions may exacerbate existing tensions without significantly influencing the situation on the ground.

