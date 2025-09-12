Left Menu

Germany Supports UN Resolution on Palestinian Statehood, Stops Short of Full Recognition

Germany will back a UN resolution reaffirming Palestinian statehood under international law without formal recognition. Meanwhile, countries like Britain and France may recognize Palestine soon, but the U.S. warns European allies against it, suggesting it could complicate matters and citing limited influence of past recognitions.

12-09-2025
Germany is poised to support a United Nations resolution that reaffirms Palestinian statehood within international law, though it stops short of formal recognition, according to a government spokesperson.

The move aligns with Germany's consistent advocacy for a two-state solution, a stance reiterated by the Chancellor just days ago, reflecting the country's long-standing approach towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While several countries, including Britain, France, and Canada, show inclination towards recognizing a Palestinian state, potential complications arise as the United States remains strongly opposed. U.S. officials caution that such recognitions may exacerbate existing tensions without significantly influencing the situation on the ground.

