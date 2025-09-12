False Alarm: No Shooter Threat Found at U.S. Naval Academy

The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was briefly locked down after military personnel and local law enforcement investigated reports of a security threat. No active shooter threat was identified, according to a U.S. Navy official.

Authorities responded to suspicious activity at the Naval Academy grounds at 5:07 PM ET (2107 GMT). One individual was injured during the security sweep and was medevacked in stable condition. The early precautionary lockdown followed reports of threats against the academy.

Earlier, Fox News reported hearing gunshots on the campus, while Naval Support Activity Annapolis announced the lockdown on Facebook due to reports of threats. The cautionary measures were executed to ensure the safety of the academy's facilities and personnel.