India's Hard Power Play in a Global Populist Era

In a climate of global competitive populism and economic protectionism, India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized the need to strengthen both hard and soft power. He highlighted geopolitical tensions and advocated for collaboration between academia, research institutes, and industry to enhance national defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:11 IST
  • India

Amid escalating global competitive populism and economic protectionism, India's Defense Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, underscored the importance of aligning hard power with soft power strategies on Friday.

Speaking at the Southern Command Defence Tech 2025 seminar, Singh pointed out that geopolitical dynamics, including unresolved conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, have stymied globalisation and free trade, fuelling a rise in populist leadership worldwide.

Singh stressed that these conditions necessitate a robust strategic approach, combining both hard and soft power. He advocated for synergy among academia, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and public and private sectors to bolster the military's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

