Left Menu

Mob Violence Erupts Over Witchcraft Allegations in Jharkhand

A mob attacked two women and a septuagenarian in Jharkhand's Palamu district on suspicion of witchcraft. The incident came to light after a viral video. The victims were rescued by police but no FIR has been filed yet. The elderly man was hospitalized; the women received primary treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palamu | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:54 IST
Mob Violence Erupts Over Witchcraft Allegations in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mob in Jharkhand's Palamu district attacked two women and a 73-year-old man, accusing them of practicing witchcraft. The disturbing incident was revealed after a video went viral on social media, drawing attention to the matter.

Authorities in Hussainabad acted swiftly, rescuing the victims identified as Bhagwan Mali and two women in their early 50s. Though they urged the victims' families to lodge an FIR, no formal complaint has been registered yet, said Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, in-charge at Hussainabad Police Station.

The victims were attacked after being found near a funeral pyre, allegedly performing rituals. While the women were treated at a private clinic, Bhagwan Mali was admitted to Banaras Hindu University's hospital, where he is stable.

TRENDING

1
Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

 India
3
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from S...

 India
4
Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr National Critical Mineral Mission: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr Nati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025