Mob Violence Erupts Over Witchcraft Allegations in Jharkhand
A mob attacked two women and a septuagenarian in Jharkhand's Palamu district on suspicion of witchcraft. The incident came to light after a viral video. The victims were rescued by police but no FIR has been filed yet. The elderly man was hospitalized; the women received primary treatment.
A mob in Jharkhand's Palamu district attacked two women and a 73-year-old man, accusing them of practicing witchcraft. The disturbing incident was revealed after a video went viral on social media, drawing attention to the matter.
Authorities in Hussainabad acted swiftly, rescuing the victims identified as Bhagwan Mali and two women in their early 50s. Though they urged the victims' families to lodge an FIR, no formal complaint has been registered yet, said Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, in-charge at Hussainabad Police Station.
The victims were attacked after being found near a funeral pyre, allegedly performing rituals. While the women were treated at a private clinic, Bhagwan Mali was admitted to Banaras Hindu University's hospital, where he is stable.
