Supreme Court Delays Bail Decision for Activists in 2020 Riots Case
The Supreme Court has postponed until September 19 the bail pleas for activists linked to the February 2020 Delhi riots. The activists, charged under UAPA, argue that their rights to protest were peaceful. The High Court previously denied bail, noting that such rights have limitations and must be lawful.
The Supreme Court, on Friday, deferred the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and Meeran Haider until September 19. These individuals are implicated in a UAPA case concerning the February 2020 riots in Delhi.
Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria explained the adjournment by indicating that the relevant files were received belatedly. The activists, alongside others, challenge an earlier Delhi High Court decision that denied their bail, asserting that 'conspiratorial' violence disguised as protests is unacceptable.
Under the UAPA and IPC, the accused are said to be 'masterminds' of the riots amid protests against CAA and NRC, which resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries. Despite these allegations, the accused maintain their innocence and continue to pursue bail following prior rejections.
