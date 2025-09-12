Panic in Delhi High Court Over Bomb Threat Email

In a dramatic turn of events, proceedings at the Delhi High Court were abruptly disrupted due to a bomb threat that sent shockwaves throughout the building. Litigants and judges alike faced panic when an email, detailing the threat, was received by court authorities, spurring immediate security measures.

According to sources, the alarming email was received by the registrar general early in the morning, leading to swift action by the judges who exited courtrooms mid-proceedings. As a precautionary step, a bomb disposal squad, accompanied by the police and fire officials, launched comprehensive search operations within the premises.

The threat mentioned potential explosions post-noon prayers and suggested multiple bombs within the court complex, prompting a full evacuation by 2 pm. With heightened security and a sense of urgency, police worked diligently to secure the area, reassuring the public of their ongoing efforts.