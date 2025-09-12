Left Menu

Panic in Delhi High Court Over Bomb Threat Email

The Delhi High Court faced chaos after receiving a bomb threat via email, leading to an evacuation of judges, lawyers, and staff. Security operations were launched, including bomb disposal units, to ensure safety. The threat claimed explosives were planted and targeted, causing heightened alert and disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:20 IST
Panic in Delhi High Court Over Bomb Threat Email
In a dramatic turn of events, proceedings at the Delhi High Court were abruptly disrupted due to a bomb threat that sent shockwaves throughout the building. Litigants and judges alike faced panic when an email, detailing the threat, was received by court authorities, spurring immediate security measures.

According to sources, the alarming email was received by the registrar general early in the morning, leading to swift action by the judges who exited courtrooms mid-proceedings. As a precautionary step, a bomb disposal squad, accompanied by the police and fire officials, launched comprehensive search operations within the premises.

The threat mentioned potential explosions post-noon prayers and suggested multiple bombs within the court complex, prompting a full evacuation by 2 pm. With heightened security and a sense of urgency, police worked diligently to secure the area, reassuring the public of their ongoing efforts.

