Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Political Party Regulations

The Supreme Court has taken a pivotal step by agreeing to examine a plea urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to draft rules for registering and regulating political parties. The move aims to promote secularism, transparency, and political justice within India's democratic framework.

A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, has issued notices to the Centre, ECI, and the Law Commission of India following a petition filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. However, the bench noted the absence of any political party as a respondent, directing the petitioner to include all national parties registered with the electoral body.

The plea highlights the threat posed by unregulated political entities, accusing them of fostering corruption by appointing criminals to positions of power. It also stressed the necessity for transparency and accountability, suggesting that the Law Commission should explore global best practices to regulate political parties effectively.