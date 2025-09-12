Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Political Party Regulations
The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea asking the Election Commission of India to establish guidelines for political party registration to enhance secularism, transparency, and justice. The bench issued notices to related authorities and pointed out significant concerns about unregulated political party activities threatening democracy.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a pivotal step by agreeing to examine a plea urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to draft rules for registering and regulating political parties. The move aims to promote secularism, transparency, and political justice within India's democratic framework.
A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, has issued notices to the Centre, ECI, and the Law Commission of India following a petition filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. However, the bench noted the absence of any political party as a respondent, directing the petitioner to include all national parties registered with the electoral body.
The plea highlights the threat posed by unregulated political entities, accusing them of fostering corruption by appointing criminals to positions of power. It also stressed the necessity for transparency and accountability, suggesting that the Law Commission should explore global best practices to regulate political parties effectively.
ALSO READ
More reforms, ease of business, transparency in block auction expected in coal sector: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.
Health Workforce Regulation Overhaul to Cut Wait Times and Boost Patient Access
Meghalaya Revamps Policies: Boosting Revenue and Enhancing Power Sector Transparency
Kerala High Court Clears Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amid Calls for Tradition and Transparency
Ajit Pawar Advocates Transparency in Economic Development Schemes