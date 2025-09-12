Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Political Party Regulations

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea asking the Election Commission of India to establish guidelines for political party registration to enhance secularism, transparency, and justice. The bench issued notices to related authorities and pointed out significant concerns about unregulated political party activities threatening democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:04 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Political Party Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a pivotal step by agreeing to examine a plea urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to draft rules for registering and regulating political parties. The move aims to promote secularism, transparency, and political justice within India's democratic framework.

A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, has issued notices to the Centre, ECI, and the Law Commission of India following a petition filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. However, the bench noted the absence of any political party as a respondent, directing the petitioner to include all national parties registered with the electoral body.

The plea highlights the threat posed by unregulated political entities, accusing them of fostering corruption by appointing criminals to positions of power. It also stressed the necessity for transparency and accountability, suggesting that the Law Commission should explore global best practices to regulate political parties effectively.

TRENDING

1
Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

 Albania
2
Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

 India
3
Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

Congress Rallies for BC Quota in Telangana Amidst Political Storm

 India
4
Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025