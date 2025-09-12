Left Menu

Unveiling the Truth: A Long-Standing Mystery of a Friend's Betrayal

Skeletal remains believed to be of Vijil, who vanished in March 2019, have been uncovered by police. Allegedly buried by friends who claimed he died of a drug overdose, the case was recently reopened. The accused face charges of culpable homicide and more, while DNA tests are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:45 IST
Unveiling the Truth: A Long-Standing Mystery of a Friend's Betrayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling development, police have recovered skeletal remains thought to be those of Vijil, a man who vanished under mysterious circumstances four years ago in March 2019. Vijil's friends allege he died of a drug overdose, leading to a shocking cover-up that's only now coming to light.

On March 24, 2019, Vijil disappeared after leaving his home in West Hill. Officials traced his phone to Sarovaram Park, but the trail soon went cold. Recent police efforts have unearthed not only the grim secrets of that disappeared day but also the actual skeletal remains of a life lost prematurely.

Taken into custody, two suspects, Nikhil from Eranjpalam and Deepesh from Vengeri, have been charged under multiple serious IPC sections. While DNA testing will ascertain the identity of the remains, the case underscores the dire concerns over drug abuse and the perils that sometimes accompany friendships gone awry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

 India
3
Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

 Germany
4
Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social Justice

Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025