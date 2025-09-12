Unveiling the Truth: A Long-Standing Mystery of a Friend's Betrayal

In a chilling development, police have recovered skeletal remains thought to be those of Vijil, a man who vanished under mysterious circumstances four years ago in March 2019. Vijil's friends allege he died of a drug overdose, leading to a shocking cover-up that's only now coming to light.

On March 24, 2019, Vijil disappeared after leaving his home in West Hill. Officials traced his phone to Sarovaram Park, but the trail soon went cold. Recent police efforts have unearthed not only the grim secrets of that disappeared day but also the actual skeletal remains of a life lost prematurely.

Taken into custody, two suspects, Nikhil from Eranjpalam and Deepesh from Vengeri, have been charged under multiple serious IPC sections. While DNA testing will ascertain the identity of the remains, the case underscores the dire concerns over drug abuse and the perils that sometimes accompany friendships gone awry.

