Religious Tensions Escalate After Shrine Vandalism in Meerut

A 'mazar' was vandalized in Meerut's Falawada area, prompting religious tensions. Locals accused it as a deliberate attempt to incite hatred. Police have registered a case and are investigating using CCTV footage. Local MLA condemned the act, urging strict action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An incident of shrine vandalism in the Falawada area of Meerut has stirred significant unrest. Tensions escalated rapidly after residents found a 'mazar' desecrated, with many alleging that the act was an intentional effort to kindle religious discord.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed that authorities were alerted to the damage early Friday morning. Swift action was taken with police and senior officials visiting the site and speaking to the local community, leading to immediate repairs of the damaged structure.

A formal complaint was lodged, and two dedicated police teams are now probing the incident, aided by CCTV footage from the vicinity. Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan has condemned the incident as both severe and regrettable, urging prompt and firm action to bring those involved to justice.

