Left Menu

Pakistani Diplomat Ordered to Appear in Terror Conspiracy Case

A former visa counsellor at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Amir Zubair Siddiqui, has been summoned by a special NIA court to appear on October 15 in a terror-conspiracy case. Accused of plotting attacks on consulates and circulating counterfeit currency, Siddiqui remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:31 IST
Pakistani Diplomat Ordered to Appear in Terror Conspiracy Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Special NIA Court has ordered Amir Zubair Siddiqui, a former Pakistani intelligence official, to appear in court on October 15 in connection with a terror-conspiracy case. Siddiqui, once serving as a visa counsellor in Colombo, is charged with plotting attacks and circulating counterfeit currency in India.

The case, first registered by Tamil Nadu Police in April 2014, involved multiple accused, including a Sri Lankan national, as per Siddiqui's instructions, to engage in subversive activities. High-quality counterfeit Indian currency was seized during the investigations, leading to legal action against various individuals.

The NIA took over the case in June 2014, filing charges against several suspects. A supplementary chargesheet in 2018 highlighted Siddiqui's role in the conspiracy to attack American and Israeli consulates, further invoking charges under IPC and UAPA. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Siddiqui remains untraceable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

 India
2
Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

 India
3
SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

 India
4
ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?

ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025