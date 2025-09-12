Pakistani Diplomat Ordered to Appear in Terror Conspiracy Case

A Special NIA Court has ordered Amir Zubair Siddiqui, a former Pakistani intelligence official, to appear in court on October 15 in connection with a terror-conspiracy case. Siddiqui, once serving as a visa counsellor in Colombo, is charged with plotting attacks and circulating counterfeit currency in India.

The case, first registered by Tamil Nadu Police in April 2014, involved multiple accused, including a Sri Lankan national, as per Siddiqui's instructions, to engage in subversive activities. High-quality counterfeit Indian currency was seized during the investigations, leading to legal action against various individuals.

The NIA took over the case in June 2014, filing charges against several suspects. A supplementary chargesheet in 2018 highlighted Siddiqui's role in the conspiracy to attack American and Israeli consulates, further invoking charges under IPC and UAPA. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Siddiqui remains untraceable.

(With inputs from agencies.)