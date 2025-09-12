Left Menu

Court Denies Bail Plea in Shocking Acid Attack Case

A Delhi court has denied bail to a woman accused of aiding in an acid-like attack on her relative's wife in 2018. The accused evaded arrest for years, and the court deemed the allegations as 'grave and serious'. The case highlights the severity of acid violence.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025
  Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to a woman implicated in an acid attack case. The attack involved forcing a corrosive substance down a woman's throat.

Judge Sushil Kumar noted that the accused, a distant relative of the victim, had avoided arrest despite being declared a proclaimed offender in 2018. The court emphasized the gravity of the allegations against her.

Opposition by Advocate Aditi Drall, representing the complainant, was noted during the hearing. The court highlighted the severity and significance of the charges under multiple Indian Penal Code sections, underlining the accused's efforts to evade capture since 2018.

