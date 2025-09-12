Court Denies Bail Plea in Shocking Acid Attack Case

A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to a woman implicated in an acid attack case. The attack involved forcing a corrosive substance down a woman's throat.

Judge Sushil Kumar noted that the accused, a distant relative of the victim, had avoided arrest despite being declared a proclaimed offender in 2018. The court emphasized the gravity of the allegations against her.

Opposition by Advocate Aditi Drall, representing the complainant, was noted during the hearing. The court highlighted the severity and significance of the charges under multiple Indian Penal Code sections, underlining the accused's efforts to evade capture since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)