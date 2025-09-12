OBC vs Maratha Quota: The Battle for Reservation Intensifies in Maharashtra

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal condemned the state government's recent Government Resolution (GR), suggesting it was issued under duress, potentially endangering the reservation allocated to Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, emphasized that any encroachment into the OBC quota would be resisted, promising legal and public opposition. These remarks follow the suicide of Bharat Karad, who feared the implications of the GR amid ongoing Maratha quota stir led by Manoj Jarange.

Bhujbal urged the OBC community to refrain from extreme actions like suicide, affirming faith in democracy and judiciary to safeguard their rights. He criticized the allocation of resources favoring the Maratha community, arguing it was unjust to the OBCs already struggling for educational and employment opportunities.

