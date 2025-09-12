Left Menu

Manhunt Ends: Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Captured

A suspect has been captured in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot during an event at Utah Valley University. After an intense manhunt, the suspect was identified and detained. Kirk's assassination provoked widespread outrage and calls for justice in political circles.

Updated: 12-09-2025 18:05 IST
A suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been apprehended, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday. The arrest concludes a frantic manhunt after Kirk was fatally shot by a sniper at Utah Valley University.

The perpetrator had managed to avoid capture for over 24 hours, but was eventually turned in by someone acquainted with the suspect, President Trump revealed during a Fox News interview. Authorities, who previously circulated images of a man wearing a black top and sunglasses, confirmed they have him in custody.

Kirk, a prominent figure within the Republican Party known for engaging youth audiences, was struck by a single shot during a college appearance. His death has sparked widespread condemnation of political violence, with Trump announcing plans to honor Kirk posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

