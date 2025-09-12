Supreme Court Urges Seeman to Apologize: A Dramatic Turn in Legal Battle

The Supreme Court on Thursday advised Seeman, a Tamil film director and politician, to issue an unconditional apology to an actor who filed a rape case against him in 2011. This suggestion was made by a bench featuring Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan during a hearing of Seeman's plea against the Madras High Court's refusal to dismiss the case.

The bench urged parties to resolve the conflict, hinting that Seeman's commitment to not troubling the complainant, withdrawing allegations, and apologizing could lead to the complaint's annulment. Meanwhile, police are asked to complete the investigation promptly.

Seeman, contested by the complainant's counsel for calling her a sex worker despite protection, has been accused of rape and other charges under IPC and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. The bench has set a new hearing date for late September, extending interim relief till then, while cautioning Seeman against ignoring the apology advice.

