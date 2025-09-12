Rural Service Camps in Rajasthan to Empower Villages with Government Services

The Rajasthan government has announced the launch of rural service camps across the state commencing on September 17, in conjunction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. The initiative aims to bolster cleanliness, infrastructure development, and ensure the effective delivery of government scheme benefits to rural residents.

These camps will be held every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and are designed to make services accessible to villagers without requiring travel to urban centers. With district collectors overseeing the programs' implementation, the campaign will continue until every gram panchayat in the state has been included.

In tandem with the camps, a cooperative membership drive will begin on October 2, further aiding rural areas. Expectations for these gatherings include health check-ups, distribution of UID cards, implementation of local development projects, and a range of services intended to elevate village life, such as conducting poverty surveys and addressing infrastructure issues.