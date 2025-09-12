STRIDE 2025 Seminar Stresses Synergy in Tech, Research and Defence Growth

In a strong push for self-reliance in defence and innovation-driven growth, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the STRIDE 2025 seminar on September 12, 2025, in Pune, Maharashtra. Themed “Synergy of Technology, Research & Defence Ecosystem”, the event was organised by the Southern Command of the Indian Army, bringing together leaders from the Armed Forces, industry, academia, and research institutions such as DRDO.

Defence Secretary’s Call for Unified Effort

Addressing the inaugural session, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh stressed the importance of collaboration between public and private industry, academia, and research bodies to enhance the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces. He observed that the rapid pace of technological disruption is changing both the nature of warfare and the dynamics of industry, urging stakeholders to stay abreast of emerging trends and collectively drive innovation in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Highlighting the direct correlation between technological superiority, industrial strength, and outcomes of modern warfare, he said that India must ensure that its defence sector grows in tandem with the manufacturing sector, thereby contributing to the larger national goal of building a Viksit Bharat and a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

“The transition is critical to becoming a developed nation of innovation, enhancing India’s startup culture, widening our industrial base, and generating employment, alongside the spin-off benefits of dual-use technology,” he noted.

Global Context and Strategic Imperatives

Shri Singh pointed to the complex global environment shaped by ongoing conflicts, competitive populism, and economic fragmentation. He underlined the decline of multilateral institutions and the rise of nationalism, noting that while soft power remains vital, hard power is becoming increasingly indispensable.

He also outlined the measures taken by the Government to modernise India’s defence procurement framework, including:

Revision of the Defence Procurement Manual (2009) .

Updates to the Defence Acquisition Procedure (2020) to make processes more outcome-focused, less bureaucratic, and responsive to innovation .

Efforts to reduce entry barriers for private industry and start-ups, encouraging grassroots innovation and competitive bidding to expand and diversify the country’s defence industrial base.

Role of Private Industry and R&D

Acknowledging the role of private industry, Shri Singh urged companies to increase investments in research, development, and manufacturing capacity. He highlighted the need for a long-term commitment to innovation, noting that while defence orders are often sporadic, firms with strong engineering and technology capabilities can sustain themselves through a blend of domestic and export markets.

He cautioned that without private sector involvement and sustained investment, India cannot achieve the scale of innovation required by its Armed Forces.

Southern Command’s Perspective

In his address, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, emphasised the importance of a Whole-of-Nation approach to build indigenous defence capabilities. He called for strengthening partnerships across the defence ecosystem to ensure India’s long-term strategic and operational autonomy.

Key Themes and Deliberations

The seminar featured engaging panel discussions and technical sessions that addressed some of the most critical themes in defence innovation and ecosystem development, including:

Fast-tracking niche technologies through reverse engineering and industry-funded academic research.

Strengthening the role of DRDO as a catalyst for indigenous innovation.

Accelerating growth in defence manufacturing through collaboration between private industry, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and academia.

The deliberations focused on creating robust linkages between research, innovation, and deployment, ensuring that India’s Armed Forces are equipped with future-ready technologies.

Indigenous Innovations on Display

A vibrant equipment display accompanied the seminar, showcasing cutting-edge indigenous technologies and defence products developed by Indian industry and research bodies. The exhibition not only highlighted India’s growing capabilities but also promoted collaboration and partnerships in building next-generation systems and platforms.

Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence

The STRIDE 2025 seminar reaffirmed the Southern Command’s commitment to fostering synergy across stakeholders in the defence ecosystem. By promoting collaboration between industry, academia, and research institutions, the event underscored India’s drive to become self-reliant in defence capabilities while also contributing to broader economic growth, industrial expansion, and employment generation.

With such initiatives, India is taking concrete steps to ensure that its Armed Forces remain technologically superior, operationally agile, and strategically independent in an increasingly complex global security environment.