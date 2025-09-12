A Call for Recognition: Homemakers' Rights in Property Ownership
The Delhi High Court highlights the need to acknowledge homemakers' contributions in property ownership. A ruling on September 11 suggests legislative measures may be needed to reflect homemakers' roles in asset acquisition, though current laws do not support such determinations.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has emphasized the urgent need for statutory measures to recognize homemakers' contributions to property ownership. This comes after a woman's plea was rejected by a family court, subsequently upheld by the high court, challenging her share in marital assets.
The bench, led by Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, noted the vital role homemakers play in managing households, allowing families to save on various domestic expenses. Despite these contributions, the court acknowledged the absence of a statutory basis for determining ownership rights based on such roles.
While rejecting the plea, the court indicated that future legislative actions could provide meaningful recognition to the contributions of homemakers, ensuring their efforts in marital asset acquisition are adequately valued and considered.
(With inputs from agencies.)