Left Menu

A Call for Recognition: Homemakers' Rights in Property Ownership

The Delhi High Court highlights the need to acknowledge homemakers' contributions in property ownership. A ruling on September 11 suggests legislative measures may be needed to reflect homemakers' roles in asset acquisition, though current laws do not support such determinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:48 IST
A Call for Recognition: Homemakers' Rights in Property Ownership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has emphasized the urgent need for statutory measures to recognize homemakers' contributions to property ownership. This comes after a woman's plea was rejected by a family court, subsequently upheld by the high court, challenging her share in marital assets.

The bench, led by Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, noted the vital role homemakers play in managing households, allowing families to save on various domestic expenses. Despite these contributions, the court acknowledged the absence of a statutory basis for determining ownership rights based on such roles.

While rejecting the plea, the court indicated that future legislative actions could provide meaningful recognition to the contributions of homemakers, ensuring their efforts in marital asset acquisition are adequately valued and considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazer in Nepalese Politics: From the Courtroom to the Prime Minister's Office

Trailblazer in Nepalese Politics: From the Courtroom to the Prime Minister's...

 Nepal
2
Supreme Court Orders Rs 5,000 Crore Disbursal to Sahara Group Depositors

Supreme Court Orders Rs 5,000 Crore Disbursal to Sahara Group Depositors

 India
3
Blade Rivalry: Teen Feud Turns Violent in Rohini

Blade Rivalry: Teen Feud Turns Violent in Rohini

 India
4
India's U17 Squad Set for SAFF Championship 2025

India's U17 Squad Set for SAFF Championship 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025