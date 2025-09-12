Left Menu

Supreme Court to Oversee Completion of Supernova Project with Hybrid Resolution Mechanism

The Supreme Court is considering a court-monitored hybrid mechanism for the resolution of Supertech Realtors' Supernova project in Noida, led by former judge Navin Sinha. The move aims to protect homebuyers and financial creditors, amidst insolvency proceedings of Supertech Ltd. Stakeholders support this innovative approach.

Updated: 12-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:32 IST
The Supreme Court has been advised to implement a court-monitored hybrid resolution mechanism for the Supernova project, a major initiative by Supertech Realtors in Noida. This approach aims to ensure the completion of the project under the guidance of ex-apex court judge Navin Sinha, following precedents set by Amrapali and Unitech Groups.

Supertech Realtors, a branch of the financially troubled Supertech Ltd, is overseeing the construction of the Supernova project, which includes residential, commercial, and office spaces, and stands as the tallest building in Delhi-NCR. Advocates report that stakeholders, including homebuyers and financial institutions, trust a court-monitored resolution process.

The recommended solution involves appointing a former high-ranking judge for close supervision, preventing the promoter from maintaining control, and ensuring financial creditors and homebuyers' interests are balanced. A forensic audit is suggested to bring further transparency. The Supreme Court's intervention aims to deliver justice while avoiding the inefficiency of liquidation proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

