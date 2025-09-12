Mystery at Jadavpur: The Unexplained Death of Anamika Mondal

Kolkata Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage at Jadavpur University as part of their investigation into the mysterious death of a student, Anamika Mondal, who allegedly drowned in a campus pond.

A team of forensic experts has collected crucial evidence to aid the investigation, while police examine Anamika's movements and consider various hypotheses, including foul play.

The investigation faces challenges due to no camera coverage in key areas near the pond. Authorities await autopsy results to clarify the cause of death.