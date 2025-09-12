Left Menu

Mystery at Jadavpur: The Unexplained Death of Anamika Mondal

Kolkata Police are investigating the mysterious death of Anamika Mondal, a Jadavpur University student who allegedly drowned on campus. CCTV footage is under review, but coverage gaps complicate the probe. Forensic teams have gathered evidence, and the cause of death remains uncertain pending an autopsy report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:23 IST
Mystery at Jadavpur: The Unexplained Death of Anamika Mondal
student
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage at Jadavpur University as part of their investigation into the mysterious death of a student, Anamika Mondal, who allegedly drowned in a campus pond.

A team of forensic experts has collected crucial evidence to aid the investigation, while police examine Anamika's movements and consider various hypotheses, including foul play.

The investigation faces challenges due to no camera coverage in key areas near the pond. Authorities await autopsy results to clarify the cause of death.

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

 India
2
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

 India
3
Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

 India
4
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Developme...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025